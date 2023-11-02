Kolkata Police Launches Investigation into Ticket Black Marketing Scandal at India-South Africa Match

The Kolkata Police have taken swift action after receiving a complaint regarding ticket black marketing for the highly anticipated India-South Africa match in the World Cup 2023. The local police acted promptly upon receiving the cricket fan’s complaint, which alleged collusion between the online ticketing portal Bookmyshow and officials from the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The police have issued a notice to the CAB, requesting a competent official to assist in the investigation. A notice has also been served to Bookmyshow, urging their cooperation in the probe. The allegations suggest that a portion of tickets designated for the general public were deliberately withheld the BCCI and CAB officials in collaboration with Bookmyshow. These tickets were allegedly made available to black-market dealers for their own financial gain.

In a recent development, the Kolkata police have arrested Ankit Agarwal for reselling tickets for the India-South Africa match at exorbitant prices. Agarwal was found selling tickets that originally cost Rs 2,500 each for as much as Rs 11,000 each. The police have seized a total of 20 tickets from his possession.

This incident has left many club members of the CAB frustrated as they have been unable to secure tickets for the India-South Africa game as well as the World Cup semifinal. Arindam Kanti Biswas, a longtime life member of the CAB, expressed his disappointment at being denied tickets despite being a cardholder for the past 30 years. He emphasized the need for better communication from the association to keep members informed about important deadlines and events.

