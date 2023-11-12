Virat Kohli: Unleashing his Hidden Bowling Talents

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is no stranger to stealing the limelight with his explosive batting skills. With a whopping 49 centuries in ODIs, Kohli has left a trail of bowlers in despair. However, it was in a recent match against the Netherlands at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium that Kohli showcased a surprising twist to his repertoire: his seam bowling prowess.

In the 23rd over of the match, Rohit Sharma, acting as the slip fielder, handed the ball to Kohli, inviting him to reveal his lesser-known talent. Kohli’s first delivery was nothing short of remarkable, as it tantalizingly teased the edge of the bat, narrowly missing a wicket. This unexpected display of bowling skills became a highlight of the encounter.

But it was in the 25th over that Kohli truly made his mark. Facing the in-form Netherlands skipper, Scott Edwards, Kohli bowled a delivery slightly wide outside off, resulting in Edwards attempting to steer the ball. However, he found himself trapped down the leg side, leading to a fateful edge that safely landed in the hands of KL Rahul. The celebratory reaction from Kohli’s wife, Anushka Sharma, was a sight to behold, capturing the joy of the moment.

Although known primarily for his batting prowess, Kohli’s impromptu bowling exhibition reminded everyone of his multifaceted skill set. While his ODI bowling career has been limited, with only 50 innings under his belt, Kohli has faced 662 deliveries, conceding 680 runs and claiming five wickets. His best figures in an inning stand at 1/13, and he maintains an economy rate of 6.18. With an average of 136 and a strike rate of 132.40, Kohli continues to prove his versatility as a cricketer.

FAQs:

Q: How many ODI centuries has Virat Kohli scored?

A: Virat Kohli has scored a remarkable 49 centuries in ODIs.

Q: In which match did Kohli display his bowling skills?

A: Kohli showcased his bowling skills in a match against the Netherlands at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Q: How many wickets has Kohli taken in ODIs?

A: Kohli has secured five wickets in his ODI career.