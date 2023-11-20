Harbhajan Singh Faces Backlash for Controversial Remarks on Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty

Former cricketer and commentator, Harbhajan Singh, has recently found himself in hot water after making controversial remarks about actresses Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty during a cricket commentary. Singh questioned the actresses’ understanding of the game and expressed his doubts about their knowledge of cricket.

Singh’s comments came in response to a viral photograph showing Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty cheering for their husbands, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, during a match. While they were supporting their spouses, Singh seemingly belittled their passion for the game suggesting that they may not have a deep understanding of cricket.

Social media users were quick to criticize Singh for his comments, with many considering them inappropriate and uncool. One user expressed disappointment in Singh, stating that his remarks were unexpected from someone of his stature. Another user defended Anushka and Athiya, pointing out that they were discussing their husbands’ performance and judged Singh’s knowledge of politics in comparison.

The backlash continued with some users accusing Singh of making misogynistic comments. They called for other commentators in the box to redirect the focus to on-field matters and questioned why Singh felt the need to attack the actresses’ knowledge of cricket.

Singh’s remarks have ignited a debate about the perception and treatment of women in the sports industry. It highlights the ongoing challenges faced women who are passionate about and involved in sports, and the need for a more inclusive and respectful environment.

While the controversy surrounding Singh’s comments may eventually fade away, it serves as a reminder of the importance of promoting gender equality and creating a space in which women can participate and excel in sports without facing unnecessary criticism or assumptions about their knowledge or passion.

