Netizens Slam Harbhajan Singh for Disparaging Remarks Against Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty

Commentator and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh has faced severe backlash from netizens after making derogatory comments about Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty during a live commentary. Singh questioned the actresses’ understanding of the game and insinuated that they couldn’t differentiate between cricket and movies.

Social media users were quick to criticize Singh’s remarks, deeming them disrespectful and unnecessary. One user expressed disappointment, stating, “Harbhajan Singh suggesting Anushka and Athiya lack cricket knowledge, saying ‘I don’t know if they’re talking about cricket or films, I don’t think they know much about cricket.’ Just doesn’t sit right, not cool.”

Another user echoed similar sentiments, mentioning that such comments were unexpected coming from Singh. The backlash continued to flood social media platforms, with many users defending Sharma and Shetty’s knowledge of cricket. One user even took the opportunity to mock Singh’s limited political knowledge, highlighting that the actresses had earned their positions in their respective domains, unlike Singh’s appointment as a Rajya Sabha MP.

The misogynistic nature of Singh’s comments did not go unnoticed, drawing further criticism from netizens. Many called for the other commentators in the box to redirect the conversation back to the game, emphasizing the necessity of staying focused on the players on the field.

It is crucial to remember that everyone deserves respect, regardless of their profession. Comments like these only serve to perpetuate stereotypes and undermine the achievements of women in the sports industry. As fans, we should aim to create a positive and inclusive environment for everyone involved in the game, on and off the field.

