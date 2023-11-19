Deepika Padukone Joins Celebrities in Ahmedabad for World Cup 2023 Final

An air of excitement fills the atmosphere as the highly anticipated World Cup final draws closer. Celebrities from the Bollywood industry have already begun flying to Ahmedabad, where the final will take place on November 19 at the renowned Narendra Modi Stadium. Among the stars making their way to the city is the talented actress Deepika Padukone, accompanied her family.

Decked in the Indian jersey paired with baggy jeans, Deepika was spotted at Mumbai’s Kalina airport. Her husband, the charismatic actor Ranveer Singh, also donned the Indian jersey as they embarked on their journey to Ahmedabad. The couple’s presence adds an extra touch of glamour to the already star-studded event.

Joining them on the flight was Bollywood stalwart Anil Kapoor, who took an early morning flight to mark his attendance at the ODI World Cup 2023 Final. Renowned actor Jacky Shroff was also seen at the Mumbai International Airport, ready to be part of this historic moment in cricket.

Not only film celebrities, but legendary cricketers are also making their way to the cricketing extravaganza. India’s first World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev, has arrived in Ahmedabad to witness the epic battle between India and Australia. The God of Cricket himself, Sachin Tendulkar, is expected to be present, and there are reports suggesting that former captain MS Dhoni might grace the match with his presence as well.

Adding to the excitement, an air show has been planned to make this day truly unforgettable. For the first time in the history of the Narendra Modi Stadium, an air show will be organized before the match, creating a spectacle of flying jets and breathtaking maneuvers. Additionally, a closing ceremony is also scheduled to take place.

With so many renowned personalities converging in Ahmedabad, the World Cup final promises to be an event of grandeur and larger-than-life moments. Cricket enthusiasts and fans alike are eagerly awaiting this clash between India and Australia, which is set to redefine history on the cricketing stage.

FAQ

1. Who is Deepika Padukone?

Deepika Padukone is an Indian actress and one of the highest-paid celebrities in Bollywood. She has starred in numerous successful films and has won several awards for her performances.

2. Who is Ranveer Singh?

Ranveer Singh is an Indian actor known for his energetic and versatile roles in Bollywood films. He has gained popularity for his charismatic personality and has received several accolades for his performances.

3. When and where is the World Cup 2023 Final?

The World Cup 2023 Final is scheduled to take place on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.

4. Which celebrities are expected to attend the World Cup final?

Celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Jacky Shroff, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, and MS Dhoni are among those expected to be present at the World Cup final.

5. What is the special event planned before the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium?

An air show will be organized before the World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. It will feature flying jets and awe-inspiring maneuvers, creating a memorable spectacle for the audience.

Sources:

– Gujarati Jagran: [URL](https://www.example.com)