India Announces Squad for ODI Series Against Australia

India has unveiled its 17-man squad for the upcoming ODI series against Australia, leading up to the highly anticipated World Cup. The announcement confirmed that Sanju Samson, the backup wicket-keeper, has been dropped from the squad.

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan expressed his disappointment at Samson’s omission, stating that he would feel the same way if he were in Samson’s position. Samson’s absence has sparked disappointment among fans and cricket enthusiasts, as the talented batter has a commendable average of over 55 in ODIs.

The squad includes promising young talents Tilak Varma and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who have secured their positions ahead of Samson. Twitter users also expressed their disappointment, questioning the selection choices and wondering why Samson was overlooked.

The upcoming ODI series holds immense significance for both teams, as it allows players to solidify their positions and gather momentum for the World Cup campaign. It remains to be seen how the chosen squad will perform in the series and whether Samson will make a comeback in future selections.

