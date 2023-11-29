Colchester Council Nominated for Prestigious Social Media and Communication Awards

Colchester Council is delighted to announce its nomination for two esteemed awards: Best Social Media Account and Best Comms Professional. These nominations are in recognition of the council’s exceptional creativity, innovation, and results in the marketing, advertising, and media sectors.

The Best Social Media Account category seeks outstanding content that effectively engages with the intended audience. Colchester Council’s social media team has proven their ability to captivate residents and provide valuable information through their engaging online presence. Their dedication to open dialogue, active listening, and prompt responses sets an inspiring example for other local government organizations.

Moreover, the Best Comms Professional category celebrates the expertise and skill of dedicated individuals in the field of social media and content management. Colchester Council’s leader, councillor David King, expressed his elation at the nominations, emphasizing the immense pride he feels for the council’s employees who deserve this recognition.

Councillor King highlighted the council’s commitment to being receptive to diverse viewpoints and ensuring that residents are well-informed. Colchester Council’s social media team has consistently demonstrated their ability to capture attention, foster engagement, and address the public’s concerns effectively.

As the council awaits the UnAwards ceremony on December 1st at The Everyman Cinema in Birmingham, the anticipation and excitement are palpable. The council hopes to emerge victorious in both categories and continue setting an exemplary standard for local government engagement, ultimately improving the experience and services provided to the residents of Colchester.

