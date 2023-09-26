Update on Shylah Rodden’s Recovery: Family Requests End to Negativity

Shylah Rodden, a 26-year-old woman from Australia, suffered a devastating accident at the Melbourne Royal Show in September 2022. While retrieving her phone from the tracks of the Rebel Coaster ride, she was struck the roller coaster, which was estimated to be traveling at a speed of up to 70km/h. The impact propelled her nine meters into the air before she fell back to the ground in front of a crowd of people, leaving her with severe injuries to most of her body.

Despite the grave nature of her injuries, Rodden has made significant progress in her recovery over the past year. Her family recently provided an update on her condition, expressing their gratitude for her resilience and determination. Against all odds, Rodden can now walk, talk, and perform tasks that doctors initially deemed impossible.

However, alongside this positive news, Rodden’s family has faced a wave of relentless abuse and criticism. In a statement released their lawyer, Kylie, Rodden’s mother, shared the impact of these hurtful comments on both Shylah and their family as a whole. She pleaded for an end to the negativity, emphasizing that it hinders the progress that Rodden has made.

The family hopes that addressing the issue publicly, the negative comments will cease, allowing Rodden to continue her recovery without the weight of undue judgment. They want to focus on the remarkable strides she has made and ensure that she can move forward with her life.

In addition to this request, the Rodden family supports the ongoing investigation Work Safe into the accident. They believe that understanding the circumstances surrounding the incident is vital, as it has had far-reaching impacts on Shylah and her loved ones.

It is important for society to remember empathy and compassion when discussing accidents like these. Rather than perpetuating negativity, let us support Shylah Rodden as she continues to overcome the challenges she faces on her journey to recovery.

Sources:

– The source article provides details of the accident and the family’s statement.