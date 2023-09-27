Teenagers Who Spend More Time on Social Media at Risk of Alcohol Use, Study Finds

Teenagers who spend at least 30 minutes a day on social media are more likely to engage in alcohol use and binge drinking, according to a study conducted researchers at the University of Glasgow. The study analyzed the social media habits of teenagers at the age of 14 and then assessed their alcohol consumption when they turned 17.

The research, published in the European Journal of Public Health, found that teenagers who spent more than 30 minutes daily on social media at the age of 14 were more likely to report using alcohol the time they were 17. The study also revealed that those who spent more time on social media were more likely to engage in risky behaviors like binge drinking.

As the time spent on social media increased, so did the amount of alcohol consumed. Teenagers who spent between 30 minutes and under one hour a day on social media were 62% more likely to consume alcohol six or more times a month and 51% more likely to binge drink. Meanwhile, those who spent two or more hours a day on social media were almost five times more likely to use alcohol compared to those who spent less time on social media.

The study also found that teenagers from more advantaged socioeconomic backgrounds who frequently used social media were more likely to drink than those from less advantaged backgrounds. The paper emphasized the importance of providing better guidance on social media usage for teenagers and considering regulatory actions to protect them from alcohol-related content on social media platforms.

This study highlights the connection between social media use and alcohol consumption among teenagers. It suggests that implementing measures to regulate alcohol-related content on social media platforms and providing tailored guidance on social media usage could help reduce the risk of alcohol use and binge drinking among teenagers.

Sources:

Title: Teenagers spending more than 30 minutes a day on social media at heightened risk of alcohol use

Publication: European Journal of Public Health

Author: Amrit Kaur Purba