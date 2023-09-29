Teenagers Who Spend More Time on Social Media at Risk of Alcohol Use, Study Finds

A study led researchers at the University of Glasgow has revealed that teenagers who spend 30 minutes or more on social media each day are more likely to engage in alcohol use and binge drinking. The research, published in the European Journal of Public Health, analyzed the social media usage of teenagers at 14 years old and examined its influence on their alcohol consumption the time they were 17.

The study found that 17-year-olds who spent more than 30 minutes a day on social media at 14 were more likely to report using alcohol compared to those who used social media less frequently. Additionally, those who spent more time on social media were also more likely to engage in risky behavior such as binge drinking.

The researchers observed a correlation between the amount of time spent on social media and the amount of alcohol consumed. For example, teenagers who spent between 30 minutes and one hour a day on social media were 62% more likely to consume alcohol six or more times a month and 51% more likely to binge drink. Those who spent two or more hours a day on social media were almost five times more likely to use alcohol compared to those who spent less time on social media.

The study also found that teenagers from more socio-economically advantaged backgrounds who frequently used social media were more likely to drink alcohol than those from less advantaged backgrounds. The researchers suggested that better guidance on the amount of time spent on social media and regulation of alcohol-related content on social media platforms could help curb adolescents’ alcohol use.

The research was supported several organizations, including the Medical Research Council, the Scottish Government Chief Scientist Office, NHS Research Scotland, and the Wellcome Trust.

