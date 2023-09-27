Social Media Use Linked to Increased Alcohol Consumption Among Teenagers

A new study conducted researchers at the University of Glasgow has revealed a potential link between teenagers’ social media use and their alcohol consumption. The study, published in the European Journal of Public Health, examined the daily social media usage of teenagers at the age of 14 and analyzed whether it influenced their alcohol use the time they turned 17.

The findings revealed that teenagers who spent 30 minutes or more on social media each day at the age of 14 were more likely to report using alcohol the time they were 17. The study also found that those who spent more than 30 minutes a day on social media were more likely to engage in risky behavior like binge drinking.

As the amount of time spent on social media increased, the researchers observed a corresponding increase in the amount and frequency of alcohol consumption. Teenagers who spent between 30 minutes and under one hour a day on social media were 62% more likely to consume alcohol six or more times a month, and 51% more likely to engage in binge drinking.

Interestingly, the study also revealed that teenagers from more socio-economically advantaged backgrounds who frequently used social media were more likely to drink alcohol compared to those from less advantaged backgrounds.

The researchers suggest that better guidance on the amount of time teenagers spend on social media, tailored to their individual needs and circumstances, could potentially curb adolescents’ alcohol consumption. They also advocate for regulatory action to protect teenagers from alcohol-related content on social media platforms.

According to Amrit Kaur Purba, the lead author of the study, these findings highlight the need for tailored guidance and regulation. She emphasizes the importance of considering the impact of social media on young people and taking steps to mitigate potential risks.

The study was supported various organizations including the Medical Research Council, the Scottish Government Chief Scientist Office, NHS Research Scotland, and the Wellcome Trust.

The Scottish Government acknowledges the correlation between screen time, social media usage, and mental health among young people. They have allocated funds for creating advice and support materials to address healthy social media use and screen time.

