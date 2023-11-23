Enhanced RCMP Presence Ensures Safety at Moncton High School

Moncton High School saw an enhanced presence of Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers on Monday, guaranteeing the safety of the students and staff. This measure was implemented after the circulation of concerning posts on social media platforms. The Anglophone East School District promptly addressed the issue sending a letter to parents over the weekend.

Superintendent Randy MacLEAN, from the Anglophone East School District, reassured parents in the letter that the RCMP have taken immediate action regarding the individuals responsible for the alarming posts. These individuals have been successfully apprehended, and there is no longer any perceived threat to the safety of the school community.

As the students returned to classes today, the school ensured that support was available to those who may have been affected the recent events. Mental health resources, counselors, and additional staff were present to assist students in need.

While the RCMP has maintained a strong presence at the school, they have not provided any further details or information about the arrest. This cautious approach is followed to protect the ongoing investigation and respect the privacy of those involved.

The safety and well-being of students and staff remain the utmost priority for Moncton High School and the Anglophone East School District. They will continue to work alongside the RCMP to ensure a secure learning environment for all. Communication with parents and the school community will be maintained, with regular updates provided as the situation progresses.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Why was there an increased RCMP presence at Moncton High School?

A: The enhanced RCMP presence was a proactive measure taken in response to concerning posts circulated on social media.

Q: Has there been any further risk to the safety of staff or students?

A: The RCMP has confirmed that the individuals responsible for the alarming posts have been arrested, ensuring there is no further risk to the safety of the school community.

Q: What support was provided to the students returning to classes?

A: Moncton High School ensured that support resources such as mental health counselors and additional staff were available to assist students who may have been affected the recent events.

Q: Has the RCMP provided any additional information about the arrest?

A: No further details about the arrest have been provided the RCMP in order to preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigation and safeguard the privacy of those involved.