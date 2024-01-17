Amazon’s Just Walk Out Technology Goes Live at Bowling Green State University

Bowling Green State University is embracing cutting-edge technology with the launch of a new store powered Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology. With the opening of the Market at Carillon Place near Centennial Hall on January 8th, students and faculty can now enjoy a convenient and hassle-free shopping experience.

Instead of traditional checkout lines, shoppers simply need to swipe their credit card at the entry gate to enter the store. Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology then tracks which items shoppers take from or return to the shelves, creating a virtual shopping session. Once the shopping is complete, customers can simply leave the store without having to wait in line. The payment is automatically charged to their chosen payment method for the items they have taken.

This innovative technology not only saves time for university community members but also provides a glimpse into the future of retail. By eliminating the need for cashiers and checkout lines, it streamlines the shopping process and enhances convenience.

Tahina to Introduce Autonomous Store in the City of London

Tahina, a grab and go food retailer, is set to launch its first autonomous store in the heart of the City of London. With a focus on delivering delicious, high-quality food, Tahina aims to revolutionize the fast food industry.

Founded Emilio and Javier, the team behind the renowned West End restaurant Lazeez Lebanese Tapas, Tahina brings together their decades of experience in the food industry. Their dishes, developed an executive chef with extensive expertise in fine dining, combine quality ingredients to create truly delectable grab and go options.

By introducing an autonomous store, Tahina is not only providing a convenient shopping experience but also allowing customers to savor their meals on-the-go. With the use of advanced technology, the store will cater to busy city dwellers who seek both quality and convenience in their daily lives.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp Unveils Cust2Mate 3.0 at NRF 2024 Retail’s Big Show

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp, a leading technology company, has unveiled its latest innovation, Cust2Mate 3.0. Attendees at NRF 2024 Retail’s Big Show will have the opportunity to witness this advanced smart cart in action at Booth 6712 in the Javits Center, New York.

Cust2Mate 3.0 represents an evolution in smart cart technology, offering a seamless and personalized shopping experience. Equipped with state-of-the-art features, the smart cart streamlines the purchasing process automatically detecting and tracking the items placed inside it. Customers can navigate the store with ease, as the cart guides them through an optimized shopping route based on their chosen items.

With its cutting-edge technology and intelligent design, Cust2Mate 3.0 not only enhances convenience for shoppers but also provides valuable insights for retailers. The gathered data enables retailers to analyze customer behavior, optimize store layouts, and personalize promotions, ultimately improving the overall shopping experience.