Retailers Embrace Digital and Mobile: A New Era of Shopping

In today’s digital age, consumers of all ages are embracing new payment methods and technological trends, according to Maria Prados, a retail expert at Worldpay from FIS. The traditional boundaries between generations are blurring as shoppers from different age groups actively participate in the digital shopping experience.

A recent example of this shift in consumer behavior is evident in Carrefour Belgium’s latest innovation. The retail giant has opened its smallest store ever, measuring just 18 sqm. BuyBye Carrefour, located at the retailer’s Belgian headquarters, is an autonomous store consisting of refrigerated vending machines. Customers can use the Carrefour BuyBye app to access the store, select products from the vending machines, and complete their purchases. This convenience-driven platform caters to the needs of modern shoppers who seek quick and efficient shopping experiences.

Furthermore, Frasers Group, which owns popular brands like Sports Direct and Flannels, is working on a new MACH e-commerce platform and consumer apps. Set to launch in 2024, this innovative platform aims to provide a seamless shopping experience for consumers. By partnering with Lab Digital, Valtech, and AND Digital, Frasers Group is capitalizing on the diverse strengths of these tech companies to create a cutting-edge e-commerce solution.

As the retail industry continues to evolve, retailers must keep up with changing consumer preferences and embrace digital and mobile technologies. The increasing adoption of new payment methods and technological innovations is transforming the way people shop. Therefore, it is crucial for retailers to stay ahead of the curve and cater to the needs of the next generation of shoppers, who expect convenience, efficiency, and seamless experiences.