Social Media Platform TikTok Used Incels to Spread Hateful Beliefs, Study Finds

A new study conducted researchers from the University of Portsmouth reveals that incels, or involuntary celibates, are using the popular social media platform TikTok to propagate their “hateful beliefs” against women. Incels are individuals, mainly men, who believe they are unable to form romantic relationships due to societal hierarchies based on factors like appearance, wealth, and status.

Previous research had primarily associated incels with niche men’s forums. However, the University of Portsmouth study identified “prominent” incel accounts on TikTok, suggesting that the ideology has reached a wider audience.

The study discovered that incel ideology is disseminated through various methods on TikTok. These methods include the use of pseudo-scientific appeals, such as fake and misinterpreted graphs, surveys, and information rooted in evolutionary psychology and biological determinism. Emotional appeals are also employed, utilizing repurposed viral internet media like TV clips and memes to portray men as victims of women’s actions.

The language used incels on TikTok is often soft and implicit, evading content moderation policies. However, the study argues that this language is still harmful enough to perpetuate hateful beliefs while linking with broader sexism and structural misogyny.

Dr. Lisa Sugiura, one of the study’s co-authors, warns that these subtle approaches aim to resonate with diverse audiences, including those unfamiliar with incel ideology. The growing incel activity on TikTok poses a challenge to policymakers and a real danger to women. As TikTok continues to increase in popularity, more research is required to understand and address this issue.

The study emphasizes that while mainstream platforms like TikTok have stricter moderation policies, they are not immune to incel influence. Therefore, it is essential to comprehend how incels adapt their ideology to mainstream platforms and how they impact and are influenced broader societal discourse.

