New Lawsuit Allows PTI Chief to Communicate with Sons on WhatsApp

In a recent development, a special court established under the Official Secrets Act has granted permission to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief to communicate with his sons via WhatsApp. This decision comes after the PTI chairman filed a plea seeking permission to contact his sons, and the request was supported advocate Sheraz Ahmad Ranjha on behalf of the former prime minister.

Former premier Imran Khan, who has been in judicial custody in the cipher case, has been held in Attock prison since his arrest in August. The cipher case, which was registered under the Official Secrets Act, involved the filing of a first information report (FIR) on August 15 based on a complaint from the Home Secretary.

The report named former prime minister Imran Khan, former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former principal secretary Azam Khan, and former planning minister Asad Umar. According to the FIR, the authorities have concluded that Azam Khan and Asad Umar were also involved in the misuse of classified documents and will face action accordingly.

The FIR further alleges that the former prime minister and foreign minister distorted the facts of the diplomatic cipher and conspired to misuse its contents for nefarious purposes. It states that the former premier deliberately kept a copy of the diplomatic cipher that was sent to the Prime Minister’s office. This action is deemed to have jeopardized state interests.

The decision to allow communication between the PTI chief and his sons through WhatsApp offers a new dimension to the ongoing legal proceedings. It highlights the significance of technology in enabling individuals in custody to maintain connections with their loved ones, even in challenging circumstances.

FAQs

1. What is the Official Secrets Act?

The Official Secrets Act is a law that exists in several countries, including Pakistan, to protect state secrets and classified information from unauthorized disclosure.

2. What is a cipher case?

A cipher case refers to a legal case involving the misuse or manipulation of classified documents or information.

3. How has Imran Khan been able to communicate with his sons?

Imran Khan has been granted permission to communicate with his sons via WhatsApp, as permitted a special court established under the Official Secrets Act.

4. Who else is involved in the cipher case?

Besides Imran Khan, the former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former principal secretary Azam Khan, and former planning minister Asad Umar have been named in the report related to the cipher case.