Cartoonist Megan Herbert Wins Inaugural Climate Award for Powerful Depiction of Coal Mining Impact

Renowned cartoonist Megan Herbert has been announced as the winner of the inaugural climate award at the Australian Cartoonists Association Stanley Awards. The new award category, supported the Climate Council, was introduced in response to a boycott of the Walkley Awards due to their association with fossil fuel company Ampol.

Out of numerous climate-themed cartoons submitted, Megan Herbert’s work was handpicked the Australian Cartoonists Association as one of the top 20, eventually making it to the final six contenders for the climate award. The selected cartoon struck a chord with the judges and viewers alike, thanks to its impactful portrayal of the domino effect caused coal mine approvals.

Commenting on Herbert’s winning cartoon, Climate Council CEO Amanda McKenzie stated, “Herbert’s artwork stands out among the powerful depictions of the climate crisis. It vividly illustrates the far-reaching consequences of coal mine approvals on our daily lives and urges Australians to take action before we risk losing crucial systems we rely on.”

The successful boycott of the Walkley Awards earlier in the year highlighted the deep concern that Australian cartoonists have for the climate crisis. This sentiment was reflected in the remarkable submissions received for the climate award category. McKenzie expressed her gratitude to all the cartoonists who use their talent to champion climate action, noting that their bravery and creativity continue to shape the ongoing climate conversation.

For media inquiries or interviews regarding the award or Megan Herbert’s winning cartoon, please contact Jane Gardner at 0438 130 905 or Lydia Hollister-Jones at 0448 043 015.

The Climate Council is a community-funded organization dedicated to providing authoritative, expert, and evidence-based advice on climate change. Their mission is to inform journalists, policymakers, and the broader Australian community about the urgent need for climate action.

For more information, visit climatecouncil.org.au or stay updated following them on their social media platforms: facebook.com/climatecouncil and twitter.com/climatecouncil.

FAQs:

Q: What is the purpose of the climate award category at the Australian Cartoonists Association Stanley Awards?

A: The climate award category was established to recognize and celebrate cartoonists’ contributions to raising awareness about the climate crisis.

Q: Why did the cartoonists boycott the Walkley Awards?

A: The cartoonists boycotted the Walkley Awards due to the event’s sponsorship Ampol, a fossil fuel company.

Q: What stood out about Megan Herbert’s winning cartoon?

A: Megan Herbert’s cartoon stood out for its powerful depiction of the domino effect caused coal mine approvals and its urgent call to take action against polluting projects.

Q: How do cartoonists contribute to the climate conversation?

A: Cartoonists use their creativity and talent to effectively communicate complex climate issues, making them accessible and engaging to a wide audience.