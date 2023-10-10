Netflix’s One Piece Live-Action Adaptation: Million-Dollar Salaries and Star-Studded Cast

The live-action adaptation of the popular manga and anime, One Piece, on Netflix has taken the world storm. The series has garnered immense popularity and has been hailed as one of the best live-action shows to date. With a whopping estimated budget of $18 million per episode, it’s no surprise that the cast was generously compensated for their roles.

The star-studded cast of the show, which includes Mackenyu as Zoro, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Emily Rudd as Nami, and Jacob Romero as Ussop, has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. However, it is Iñaki Godoy, who portrays the lead role of Luffy, who stands out in terms of remuneration. Surprisingly, Godoy’s salary for his debut in One Piece Live Action Adaptation exceeds that of Millie Bobby Brown’s debut in Stranger Things.

Millie Bobby Brown, a well-known British actress, gained fame for her portrayal of Eleven in the hit Netflix series, Stranger Things. Despite her success, her earnings for the first two seasons of the show were comparably modest. Brown earned approximately $30,000 per episode for her starring role in Stranger Things, whereas reports suggest that Godoy’s compensation for One Piece was a staggering $320,000 per episode.

In addition to Godoy’s substantial salary, other cast members also received impressive paychecks. Emily Rudd, who played Nami, earned $200,000 per episode, while Mackenyu, who portrayed Zoro, was paid $220,000 per episode. Jacob Romero, aka Usopp, and Taz Skylar, who portrayed Sanji, both received $150,000 per episode for their roles. These figures showcase the massive investment made Netflix into the production of this live-action adaptation.

The success of One Piece on Netflix has not only thrilled fans but has also opened up new avenues for future anime adaptations. Showrunner Steven Maeda has expressed interest in exploring other popular anime series following the success of One Piece. With the abundance of talent and financial resources invested in the show, it comes as no surprise that it has become a landmark moment in the world of live-action adaptations.

In conclusion, the live-action adaptation of One Piece on Netflix has become a phenomenon due to its star-studded cast and substantial budget. The exceptional earnings of the cast members, particularly Iñaki Godoy, demonstrate the immense success and popularity of the series. The show’s achievement paves the way for future anime adaptations on Netflix and solidifies its position as one of the best live-action shows of our time.

