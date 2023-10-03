Upcoming Netflix Original Animated Movie: In Your Dreams

Netflix has announced the release of a highly anticipated animated movie called In Your Dreams, set to arrive globally in 2024. The movie’s synopsis follows the story of two siblings, Stevie and Elliot, who embark on a comedy adventure in the world of dreams. Their mission is to find The Sandman, who can grant them their wish to save their parents’ marriage. As they navigate the absurdity of their own subconscious, they discover the powerful bond they share as siblings.

The main studio behind In Your Dreams is Kuku Studios, founded and led director Alex Woo. Prior to this project, Kuku Studios worked on Netflix’s popular preschool series, Go! Go! Cory Carson. Sony Pictures Imageworks, known for films like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse, is also involved in the animation process for In Your Dreams.

The movie is directed Alex Woo and co-directed Erik Benson. Woo previously served as an executive producer on Go! Go! Cory Carson, while Benson has worked on various projects such as My Father’s Dragon and Toy Story 4. Gregg Taylor and Tim Hahn are the producers of the film.

In addition to the talented directors and producers, a team of animators and artists have contributed to the creation of In Your Dreams. Some of the names involved include Nick Barber, Hannah Beadle, Nicole Brisson, Nicolas Burnmester, and David Canoville, among many others.

In Your Dreams is among the slate of upcoming Netflix Original animated movies set to release in 2024, alongside Thelma the Unicorn, That Christmas, Ultraman, and Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie.

Stay tuned for more updates on In Your Dreams and other upcoming Netflix Original animated feature films.

