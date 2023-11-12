New Insights on Yair Netanyahu’s Online Presence During the Hamas Conflict

Yair Netanyahu, the son of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has made some significant changes in his online presence since the outbreak of the war with Hamas. While he has been relatively quiet on popular social media platforms, such as Instagram and the now-renamed Twitter, he has shifted his focus to the messaging service Telegram. This move has allowed him to reach a smaller audience that attracts less scrutiny, with an average of approximately 5,000 viewers per post.

An analysis conducted The Seventh Eye, a prominent Israeli website specializing in media analysis, reveals that Yair Netanyahu continues to post provocative political content on Telegram. His posts primarily aim to defend and vindicate his father, while also serving the prime minister’s political messaging. Itamar Baz, the author of the analysis, suggests that Yair played a role in shaping Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial late-night tweet, claiming that security chiefs had not warned him of any impending Hamas attack. The analysis indicates that Yair’s posts primarily focus on rebutting criticisms of his father and criticizing those who hold him accountable.

The Seventh Eye’s analysis further highlights that the majority of Yair’s posts are not original content but rather recycled from other sources, often with obscure origins. These posts predominantly serve Benjamin Netanyahu’s personal goals, with only a small percentage advocating for the state or promoting fundraising for the war effort.

Moreover, the analysis reveals that a significant portion of Yair Netanyahu’s posts on Telegram are an attempt to deflect blame from his father for the early security failure during the war. These posts deny reports that Egypt warned Benjamin Netanyahu of an imminent attack Hamas. Additionally, Yair has been sharing photos, descriptions, and data that highlight and even celebrate the destruction and casualties in the Gaza Strip without differentiating between military targets and civilian casualties.

Yair Netanyahu’s decision to remain in Florida during the conflict has drawn criticism for his absence while many of his peers have mobilized for the war effort. Furthermore, reports suggest that he has been involved in orchestrating political messaging for his father behind the scenes through a WhatsApp group that includes his father’s political advisers. These activities, according to a report on Channel 12, involved managing the Prime Minister’s Twitter account and coordinating media campaigns against political adversaries.

In summary, Yair Netanyahu’s shift to Telegram and his provocative political content continue to shape public opinion and support his father’s political messaging during the ongoing conflict with Hamas. These actions have not only fueled ongoing controversies but have also intensified criticism of his involvement in his father’s political affairs behind the scenes.

