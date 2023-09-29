Family’s Close Encounter with Black Bear in the Great Smoky Mountains

During their family trip to the Great Smoky Mountains, a family from South Georgia had a terrifying encounter with a black bear. Joseph Barron, a native of South Georgia, recounted the experience, stating that he didn’t expect the bear to come so close. Barron admits to making a cat call-like sound to attract the bear’s attention, but when the bear stood on its hind legs and approached the gate, he quickly backed away. The entire family abandoned their breakfast and sought refuge inside as soon as the bear jumped over the gate.

Prior to this encounter, Barron’s family had seen the bear and its cubs roaming the neighborhood. Their vacation in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, was meant to be a peaceful getaway, but instead, it turned into a memorable moment involving a bear and a stolen plate of bacon.

While bear encounters are not uncommon in Georgia, especially in the northern region, it’s essential to know how to handle such situations. Adam Hammond, the Executive Director of the Georgia 4-H Foundation, advises making yourself appear large, yelling, and screaming as a group to deter bears. This strategy usually prompts the bear to leave.

Barron reflects on the experience and acknowledges the importance of respecting wildlife and not taking unnecessary risks. Wild animals may act unpredictably, and it’s crucial to keep a safe distance and avoid any actions that could provoke them.

Source: WALB

Note: URLs of the original article have been removed for the sake of brevity.