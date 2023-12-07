TikTok’s First Music Festival Hits Mesa, Arizona

TikTok, the popular streaming service, has announced its first global live music event called In the Mix, which will take place at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona. The festival will feature performances Peso Pluma, Cardi B, Niall Horan, Anitta, and Charlie Puth, and will be streamed worldwide through TikTok Live.

Mesa was chosen as the host city due to its world-leading facilities, large university and post-graduate population, and passion for music. Paul Hourican, global head of music operations at TikTok, expressed his appreciation for the support and partnership of Mesa’s mayor and team in making this event possible.

Sloan Park, with a capacity of 15,000 and designed like Wrigley Field, is the perfect venue for this music festival. Its unique format, with audience seating and a grass bank, offers an immersive and connected experience for both the in-person attendees and the millions of viewers watching via TikTok Live.

Mesa has long been known for its support of the arts, and the city is thrilled to have TikTok In the Mix come to town. Mayor John Giles highlighted the underutilization of Sloan Park and expressed excitement at the opportunity to showcase Mesa on a global stage.

TikTok considered several venues before choosing Sloan Park as the location for In the Mix. The festival’s video and event production will be crafted award-winning director Hamish Hamilton, who is dedicated to creating a visually captivating experience that is unique to TikTok’s style.

This event marks TikTok’s first large-scale music festival, which aims to create a distinct live language that resonates with its users. By using phones to capture and create moments of fun, TikTok is reinventing the live music experience and pushing the boundaries of traditional performances.

TikTok’s In the Mix promises to be a groundbreaking event that showcases the power and creativity of the platform. Mesa, Arizona, is honored to be the host city for this global music festival and is ready to welcome music lovers from all around the world to experience the magic of TikTok Live.