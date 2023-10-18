Why Celebrate Quietly Successful Founders?

In the startup world, there is a tendency to celebrate the dropout founders from Ivy League institutions who are constantly in the spotlight. They are often seen on reality TV shows, podcasts, and active on social media. However, there is another type of founder who operates quietly and focuses on building a successful business rather than seeking fame and rapid growth at any cost.

Saugata Gupta, the CEO of Marico, recently discussed this topic during a conversation with Sahil Barua, the CEO and Co-Founder of Delhivery. Gupta emphasized the importance of content over form and the idea that the brand of the company is more important than the brand of management. He explained that customers should not need to see the management team because if they do, it means something has gone wrong.

Barua, who started his career at Bain before founding Delhivery, used the example of the Wright brothers, who were bicycle mechanics before inventing the airplane. He highlighted the importance of experience and understanding mechanical systems in their success.

Quietly successful founders like Barua prioritize the institution and the brand of the company over personal recognition. They believe in building a solid foundation and executing their vision over time. These founders may not receive as much attention as their flashy counterparts, but their approach often leads to sustainable success and longevity.

Instead of focusing solely on Ivy League dropouts and their rapid growth strategies, it is important to celebrate founders who prioritize long-term success and the well-being of their customers. These founders may not be as visible in the media, but their quiet perseverance and dedication to their craft deserve recognition in the startup world.

Sources:

– Saugata Gupta, Marico CEO

– Sahil Barua, Delhivery CEO and Co-Founder

