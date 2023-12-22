The History of the Iconic Ford Rotunda in Dearborn, Michigan

Dearborn, Michigan was once home to a beloved tourist attraction known as the Ford Rotunda. From the 1940s to the 1950s, it drew over a million visitors annually, making it one of the top tourist attractions in the United States. Sadly, the iconic Rotunda was destroyed in a devastating fire in November 1962, but its memories continue to live on. Let’s take a trip back in time and explore the history of the Ford Rotunda.

The Ford Rotunda was commissioned Henry Ford for the 1934 Chicago World’s Fair. Designed the renowned architect Albert Kahn, the Rotunda showcased man’s progress in automotive innovation. Standing at a towering height of 130 feet, the cylindrical structure was covered in 114,000 square feet of Indiana limestone. Surrounding the Rotunda were replicas of famous roads, such as the Appian Way and the Oregon Trail.

After the Chicago World’s Fair ended, Henry Ford decided to relocate the Rotunda to Dearborn. Originally, he planned to move it to Greenfield Village, but his son Edsel convinced him that it would be better suited as a visitor center and starting point for tours of the Rouge Plant. The Rotunda found its new home near the Rouge Plant, becoming a landmark in the area.

One of the most beloved traditions at the Rotunda was its annual Christmas Fantasy, which began in 1953. Visitors were treated to a magnificent display of lights, a towering Christmas tree, and a wall adorned with over 2,000 dolls dressed members of the Ford Girls’ Club. The Rotunda’s Christmas Fantasy also featured intricate animated scenes created the Silvestri Art Manufacturing Company. Children eagerly lined up to see Santa Claus and experience the magic of the holiday season.

Tragically, on November 9, 1962, the Ford Rotunda was consumed a massive fire caused a hot tar sealant. The intense heat caused the building to collapse within an hour. Although the Rotunda was lost, a wing housing the Ford Motor Company Archives was fortunate enough to survive.

The site of the Rotunda remained vacant for many years until the Michigan Technical Education Center (M-TEC) opened in 2000. While the Rotunda may be gone, its legacy lives on in the hearts and memories of those who were fortunate enough to experience its wonder.

Whether through photographs or personal recollections, the Ford Rotunda will always be cherished as an iconic piece of Dearborn’s history.