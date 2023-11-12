New Approach to Voter Outreach in Tribal-Dominated Jhabua Assembly Segment

In the age of social media dominance, candidates in Madhya Pradesh’s tribal-dominated Jhabua assembly segment have adopted a unique and traditional approach to reach out to voters. While social media campaigning is on the rise in urban areas, candidates in Jhabua are relying on ‘khatla’ meetings and ‘haat’ processions to connect with voters in remote and scattered settlements.

A ‘khatla’ refers to a charpoy, a traditional woven cot, which holds great cultural significance in the local dialect of Jhabua, predominantly inhabited Bhil tribals. These meetings involve candidates sitting on cots and engaging in conversations with voters. The ‘haat’ processions, on the other hand, take place in local markets, which serve as important social hubs in tribal areas.

The candidates firmly believe in the effectiveness of these traditional methods, especially for engaging with voters residing in remote areas. In Jhabua, which is a constituency reserved for tribal candidates, these meetings have gained momentum as the assembly elections approach. It is not merely about electioneering, as these meetings are deeply rooted in tribal culture, where people come together on cots to discuss and resolve various issues.

Both the Congress and BJP candidates are actively utilizing these ‘khatla’ meetings and ‘haat’ processions in their campaign strategies. Bhanu Bhuria, a BJP candidate, emphasizes the charm and significance of these meetings, stating that social media may be popular in urban areas but nothing compares to the respect and affection symbolized sitting on a cot during interactions in tribal areas.

One of the reasons these meetings have become essential in Jhabua is the geographical layout of the region. With a large population living in scattered settlements located in remote areas, holding public meetings becomes practically impossible. The ‘khatla’ meetings provide a viable alternative for candidates to directly engage with voters, ensuring their voices are heard.

As campaigning intensifies, there is fierce competition between the BJP and Congress candidates to conduct these meetings first and attract a larger audience. Despite the increasing prevalence of social media, the power of traditional methods remains influential in this unique tribal-dominated constituency.

