New Perspective: Traditional Campaigning in Jhabua Empowers Rural Voters

Candidates in the tribal-dominated Jhabua assembly segment of Madhya Pradesh are embracing traditional methods of campaigning, such as ‘khatla’ meetings and ‘haat’ processions, to connect with rural voters. While social media campaigns gain popularity in urban areas, these candidates recognize the power of face-to-face interactions in Jhabua’s remote and scattered settlements. The ‘khatla’ meeting, where candidates sit on a charpoy (cot) to discuss and resolve issues, holds cultural significance for the Bhil tribals, who constitute a significant portion of the constituency.

The rise of ‘khatla’ meetings in Jhabua can be attributed to their effectiveness in bridging the gap between candidates and voters. As campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections peaks, political parties compete fiercely to conduct these meetings first and more frequently than their opponents. The BJP and Congress candidates understand the geographical limitations of Jhabua, where a large tribal population resides in ‘falias’ (scattered settlements in valleys). Holding public meetings in such remote areas is nearly impossible, making ‘khatla’ meetings an invaluable strategy.

While social media plays a crucial role in urban campaigns, candidates like Vikrant Bhuria and Bhanu Bhuria believe that personal interactions on a charpoy and processions through local markets have their unique charm. These traditional methods facilitate direct communication, respect, and affectionate exchanges, which resonate deeply with the rural voters in Jhabua.

FAQs:

Q: What are ‘khatla’ meetings?

A: ‘Khatla’ meetings refer to gatherings where candidates sit on a charpoy or cot to interact with voters, resolving issues, and engaging in discussions.

Q: Why do candidates in Jhabua prefer traditional campaigning methods?

A: Candidates in Jhabua understand the limitations of holding public meetings in remote and scattered settlements. ‘Khatla’ meetings and ‘haat’ processions allow for direct interaction and resonate deeply with the rural voters.

Q: What role does social media play in campaigning?

A: While social media campaigns are popular in urban areas, candidates in Jhabua recognize the significance of personal interactions and believe in the unique charm of traditional methods.

