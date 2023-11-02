Fascinating Encounters with Majestic Orcas: A Community’s Quest to Protect and Appreciate

Imagine receiving a notification on your phone that killer whales are approaching your neighborhood. That’s exactly what happened to Peter Bates in Seattle this month. Eager to witness this remarkable spectacle, Bates wasted no time and embarked on a thrilling adventure to catch a glimpse of these magnificent creatures.

As the orcas gracefully swam near the shoreline, their black fins and distinctive white spots created a breathtaking sight. Bates, pedaling furiously along a shoreline trail, couldn’t help but feel awe-struck their presence. The experience was pure joy—an encounter that left him in complete awe.

Living in a city renowned for its stunning views of Puget Sound, Seattle residents are no strangers to conversations about the endangered resident orcas. However, encountering these enchanting animals in the wild still remains an elusive treat.

Enter Salish Wildlife Watch, a WhatsApp group chat created Kersti Muul, with a mission to bring people closer to orcas and inspire a sense of wonder and appreciation for these marine giants. With a growing membership of 1,800 individuals, the group acts as a community-driven alert system, promptly notifying members about nearby orca sightings.

Salish Wildlife Watch not only facilitates unforgettable experiences like Bates’s but also serves as a catalyst for education and conservation. By bringing people together and fostering a connection between humans and orcas, the group aims to raise awareness about the animals’ plight and the need for their protection.

