Congress and BJP Engage in Social Media Poster War

In an ongoing poster war on social media, the Congress and BJP have been exchanging sharp attacks sharing posters that depict their opponents as puppets. The fight began when the Congress shared a poster calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi the “biggest liar,” and in response, the BJP referred to Rahul Gandhi as “new age Ravan.”

The latest poster shared the Congress shows PM Modi with his arms attached to strings leading to the name “Adani.” This is a reference to the frequent allegations made the Congress and other opposition parties that the government has close ties with the Adani Group and favors the conglomerate unfairly.

In retaliation, the BJP shared a poster portraying Rahul Gandhi as a puppet of billionaire George Soros. Soros has faced accusations of interfering with the electoral process in multiple countries for ideological reasons.

Protests against the BJP’s poster against Rahul Gandhi took place across the country. Congress workers in Delhi, Jaipur, Jammu and Kashmir, and Kerala staged demonstrations, raising slogans and party flags. The police had to intervene, using water cannons to disperse some protesters.

Earlier in the week, the BJP shared a poster depicting Rahul Gandhi with several heads, symbolizing Ravana, with the text “Bharat khatre mein hai” (“India is in danger”). The poster was labeled as a “Congress party production” directed George Soros. The BJP referred to Rahul Gandhi as the “new age Ravan” and characterized him as evil and anti-Bharat.

The poster war on social media reflects the continuing animosity between the Congress and BJP, with both parties employing aggressive tactics to target each other.

