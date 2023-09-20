Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Wife Nita Host Grand Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani recently hosted a lavish Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at their residence, Antilia, in Mumbai. The event attracted renowned personalities from Bollywood, sports, business, and politics.

Celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, along with his wife Gauri Khan and children Suhana and AbRam, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and Vicky Kaushal, among many others, graced the occasion with their presence.

Notable figures from other fields such as Hema Malini, Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan, and Raj Thackeray were also in attendance, accompanied their respective families.

Pictures and videos from the grand celebrations have been circulating widely on social media platforms, capturing the Ambanis performing the Lord Ganesha aarti on a grand scale.

Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Arjun Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor were among the celebrities who also joined the festive celebrations at Antilia.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Ganeshotsav, is a significant Hindu festival that commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the son of Shiva and Parvati. The festival, which lasts for ten days, involves the installation of Ganesha idols at homes and in elaborately decorated pandals.

The festival concludes with the immersion of the idols during grand processions on the day of Anant Chaturdashi.

This event signifies the Ambanis’ commitment to upholding tradition and fostering a sense of community bringing together individuals from various walks of life to celebrate this sacred festival.

Sources:

– Ganesh Chaturthi: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ganesh_Chaturthi

– Ambanis Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi: