New article: The Impact of TikTok Ban on Social Media Landscape in Nepal

The recent ban on TikTok in Nepal the government led Maoist leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” has sparked controversy and raised concerns about freedom of speech in the country. The decision, announced on November 13, cited the disruption of social harmony as the primary reason for the ban. This move has received sharp reactions from the public, who view it as an attempt to stifle their voices.

While the government claims that TikTok poses a threat to social harmony, family structure, and relations, experts argue that the decision lacks a legal standpoint and violates constitutional provisions. Baburam Aryal, an expert on cyber law, stated that the ban violates constitutionally guaranteed rights of freedom of speech and freedom of publication and broadcasting through electronic mediums.

The government’s decision to impose a blanket ban on TikTok without providing any legal justification raises questions about its haste. Critics argue that this ban is not merely about TikTok but represents a larger issue of the government’s aversion to criticism. Dambar Khatiwada, a writer and commentator, suggests that the ban on TikTok was a test to gauge public reaction and warns that it could be a precursor to more restrictive measures on other social media platforms like Facebook.

While the ban may not have a significant impact on TikTok itself, as there were over 2.2 million users in Nepal, it raises concerns for the Chinese-owned company. Nepal joining the list of countries that have limited the use of TikTok could potentially affect the company’s reputation and market presence.

The government’s decision reveals a deeper problem within Nepal’s political landscape. The silence of other parties on the ban suggests a lack of opposition to the government’s authoritative style. Critics argue that the ban on TikTok is an attempt the government to suppress dissenting voices and avoid criticism.

The impact of this ban on the social media landscape in Nepal remains to be seen. As users turn to virtual private networks (VPNs) to continue using the app, it is evident that the ban has not completely deterred their access to TikTok. However, the ban raises larger concerns about freedom of expression and the government’s attitude towards dissenting voices in the country.

