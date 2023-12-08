County Health Official and Ottawa County Continue Legal Battle

In an ongoing legal battle between Ottawa County and its Health Officer, Adeline Hambley, both parties appeared in court once again on Monday. The hearing, which was a continuation of previous proceedings, focused on Hambley’s efforts to enforce a settlement agreement with the county. The potential settlement would involve the county paying Hambley $4 million in exchange for her resignation.

The discussions regarding the settlement arose from a termination hearing held in late October, during which Board Chairman Joe Moss accused Hambley of misconduct, incompetence, and neglect of duty related to actions taken during the county budget process. Since January, litigation between Hambley and the county has persisted after commissioners attempted to remove her from her post without prior notice.

Originally scheduled for last week, the hearing was delayed as Judge Jenny McNeill needed additional time to review newly filed documents. During the hearing on Monday, arguments were presented Hambley’s lawyer and attorneys representing the county board of commissioners regarding the enforcement of the agreement.

Hambley’s argument centers around a public vote held during a board meeting on November 6. Following extensive closed-door discussions, commissioners voted 7-3 to accept their counsel’s “recommendation on litigation and settlement activities” with Hambley. Although Hambley’s attorney believes this vote constituted acceptance of the $4 million agreement, the county’s lawyers argue that it does not equate to a final settlement.

No witnesses were heard during Monday’s hearing, but Hambley’s attorney achieved a key victory when Judge McNeill ordered the county to provide the minutes from the closed session on November 6 for her review. The minutes are expected to shed light on the intentions and agreement of the board during that meeting.

County legal counsel, David Kallman, expressed confidence that the minutes would support the county’s position, stating that the board had not taken any action during the closed session. A subsequent hearing has been scheduled for January 19, 2024, to allow testimony from witnesses, including county commissioners and County Clerk Justin Roebuck, to be heard.

The legal battle between Hambley and Ottawa County continues, and the outcome of the upcoming hearing may have significant implications for the dispute.