Indonesia Bans E-commerce Transactions on Social Media Platforms, Impacting TikTok

Indonesia has implemented a ban on e-commerce transactions conducted on social media platforms. The government stated that this move is intended to protect offline merchants and marketplaces, as they are being threatened predatory pricing on social media platforms. The ban comes as a blow to TikTok, which has been focusing on expanding its e-commerce business in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

TikTok, owned China’s ByteDance, has 125 million active monthly users in Indonesia and has been aiming to leverage this large user base to generate significant e-commerce revenue. Just three months ago, TikTok announced a billion-dollar investment in Southeast Asia, particularly in Indonesia, to build its e-commerce platform, TikTok Shop.

However, the new regulation poses a challenge for TikTok’s plans. The company has expressed concern over the impact on the livelihoods of the 6 million local sellers active on TikTok Shop. The Indonesian Trade Minister, Zulkifli Hasan, explained that the regulation aims to ensure fair and just business competition and protect user data. The regulation also requires e-commerce platforms to set a minimum price of $100 for certain items purchased from abroad and adhere to local standards for products.

TikTok has been given one week to comply with the regulation or face closure. The ban on e-commerce transactions is not expected to significantly impact the growth of the digital marketplace industry, according to research firm BMI. The e-commerce market in Indonesia is dominated local companies like GoTo’s Tokopedia, Sea’s Shopee, and Chinese giant Alibaba’s Lazada.

Indonesia’s e-commerce market was valued at nearly $52 billion last year, with around 5% of transactions occurring on TikTok. TikTok Shop has been launched in only a few markets, including Indonesia, where it has a user base of 125 million monthly active users.

Opinions among retailers regarding the ban were mixed. While some vendors, like Fahmi Ridho, view TikTok as an opportunity to recover from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, others, like Edri, support the regulation and believe there should be limits on items sold online.

