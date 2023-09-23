Pregnant Advocate Loses Husband in Violent Attack

Ayesha Nurul Hasan Shikalgar, a 31-year-old junior advocate, is currently six months pregnant and expecting the arrival of her baby at the end of the year. However, her joy has been turned to shock and grief as she mourns the loss of her husband, Nurul.

On the evening of September 10, Nurul, a civil engineer, left home to offer the final prayer of the day at a local mosque in Pusesavali town, Satara district, Maharashtra. Eyewitnesses reported that a mob of about 70-80 unidentified individuals descended upon the town, chanting anti-Islam slogans and setting vehicles and establishments near the mosque on fire.

About 15-20 devotees, including Nurul, sought refuge inside the mosque while the chaos ensued. Ayesha received a tense call from Nurul, who instructed her to close all the doors and stay put, assuring her that he would be safe inside the mosque. Ayesha anxiously waited for his return, attempting to reach him multiple times, but with no response.

After about an hour, the police called Ayesha and asked her to come to the hospital. There, she discovered the tragic news that Nurul had suffered fatal injuries. He had been attacked with sticks and rods the mob inside the mosque, leading to his death.

The violence in Pusesavali was allegedly triggered “objectionable” messages posted two young Muslims on a social media platform, one regarding Lord Rama and Sita, and the other about Shivaji Maharaj. The police had apprehended one of the individuals responsible, while the other was traced to Kolhapur.

This horrifying incident has left Ayesha and her family devastated. Nurul was described as her best friend, a calm and patient man who valued a simple lifestyle. They had just celebrated renovating their kitchen and were eagerly awaiting the arrival of their baby.

The loss of life and the attack on the mosque in Pusesavali highlights the need for communal harmony and respect for all religions. Such acts of violence not only disrupt lives but also create an atmosphere of fear and division.

Definitions:

1. Advocate – a person who represents clients in a court of law

2. Civil engineer – an engineer who designs and oversees the construction of infrastructure projects such as buildings, roads, and bridges.

3. Mosque – a place of worship for Muslims

4. Social media platform – an online service or application that allows people to create and share content and interact with others.

Sources:

– The Hindu (source article)