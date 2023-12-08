India’s Prime Minister Extends Invitation to Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit 2023

In a bid to position India as a leading contributor to the development of artificial intelligence (AI), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited tech enthusiasts, innovators, and stakeholders worldwide to join the upcoming Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit 2023. Modi recognizes the transformative impact of AI across various sectors, including technology, innovation, healthcare, education, and agriculture.

Highlighting India’s position as one of the youngest nations with a thriving start-up ecosystem and a talented workforce, Modi believes that India has the potential to actively contribute to the evolution of AI. He emphasizes that India offers scalable, secure, affordable, sustainable, and replicable solutions on a global scale, exemplified the country’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) initiative.

India’s rapid technological advancements have played a significant role in enabling progress across various sectors. Modi acknowledges the fast-paced penetration of mobiles and internet connectivity, which have driven digital inclusion in the country. In the field of AI, India aims to empower its citizens leveraging the technology in areas such as personalized education, accessible healthcare, and informed agriculture.

Modi emphasizes the importance of forums like GPAI, in which India holds a co-founder position. The partnership, consisting of 28 member countries and the European Union, aims to guide the responsible development and use of AI. Since joining in June 2020, India has actively participated in initiatives to foster the development, deployment, and adoption of safe, secure, and accountable AI. Its election to GPAI’s council in November 2022 further reflects its dedication to ensuring safe and trusted AI.

As the Lead Chair of GPAI, India reaffirms its commitment to harnessing technology, particularly AI, for the welfare of people. Modi is dedicated to establishing a regulatory framework that prioritizes safe and trusted AI, ensuring equitable benefits for nations worldwide. The GPAI Summit 2023 will feature various sessions, including the AI Expo, showcasing the strengths of 150 startups.

Through its active involvement in GPAI and its commitment to driving AI advancements, India seeks to solidify its position as a global leader in AI, fostering innovation, collaboration, and inclusive growth.