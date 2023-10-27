Unveiling the Power of Social Media in Manipur’s Conflict

In early June, amidst the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur state, northeastern India, two men found a way to access the internet in a partially constructed building in Churachandpur district. The state government had blocked internet access across Manipur since May 4, leaving many communities disconnected from the rest of the world. However, with the help of hackers, the men were able to connect to phone lines reserved for state machinery and gain access to the internet.

While the initial purpose was to facilitate online activities for students, such as filling out exam forms, the significance of internet access extended well beyond educational needs. It became a vital tool for the people of Manipur, particularly the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities, to share their narratives and shape the conversation on social media.

The conflict, which has resulted in numerous casualties and injuries, witnessed a surge in the creation of new social media accounts on platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter). These accounts, claiming affiliation with either the Kuki-Zo or Meitei communities, disseminated a vast array of information, disinformation, hate, claims of victimhood, and calls for solidarity. Journalists reporting on the conflict were categorized into pro- and anti-camps, while posts contradicting their narratives were heavily trolled.

What sets this conflict apart is the significant role that social media has played in amplifying and propagating the violence. In certain instances, social media posts even drew attention to incidents that eventually made headlines. Disturbing images and videos circulated on social media platforms intensified the situation on the ground, deepening the hostilities between the communities.

Two studies conducted Narrative Research Lab and researchers from the University of Michigan shed light on the ways narratives were crafted and spread on X. These studies revealed that within the first few days of the violence, more than 100 new accounts sympathetic to the Kuki community were created. As the conflict escalated, Meitei-associated accounts also joined in the narrative-building process, responding with coordinated messages and disinformation campaigns.

The ability to control the narrative through social media has become a powerful tool for both sides in this conflict. By sharing their perspectives and shaping public opinion online, the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities aim to claim “their truth” as they perceive it.

FAQ:

Q: What was the purpose of accessing the internet in Manipur during the conflict?

A: Initially, internet access was sought for students to fulfill online educational requirements. However, it quickly became a means for the communities to share their narratives and shape public opinion on social media.

Q: What role did social media play in the conflict?

A: Social media became a battleground for both the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities to propagate their narratives, disseminate information and disinformation, and intensify the hostilities between them.

Q: How did social media posts impact the conflict?

A: Social media posts intensified the conflict spreading disturbing images and videos, sparking protests, and reinforcing hostilities between the communities.

Q: How were narratives crafted and spread on social media?

A: Studies have shown that new social media accounts sympathetic to the Kuki and Meitei communities were created, with coordinated messaging and disinformation campaigns to shape the narratives surrounding the conflict.

Source: The Reporters’ Collective’s analysis of social media in Manipur’s conflict.