Passenger Cooks Garlic Shrimp and Mashed Potatoes in Airplane Lavatory

In a recent viral video posted on TikTok, a passenger the username barfly7777 showcased an unusual cooking adventure taking place inside an airplane lavatory. The video has ignited concerns about passenger behavior on flights and the need for vigilant crew members to conduct thorough checks.

In the now-infamous video, barfly7777 demonstrates a unique cooking technique onboard a Delta Air Lines flight. Using two 6V batteries connected to an electric water beverage heater, the adventurous individual manages to boil water in the lavatory sink, creating an unconventional cooking environment.

Step step, barfly7777 guides viewers through the in-flight culinary experiment. After achieving scalding hot water with the makeshift heating system, raw shrimp are cooked in the sink, claiming they only need a few minutes to reach perfection. To add flavor, instant mashed potatoes are mixed with the shrimp-infused water. And to top it off, a generous amount of garlic butter is tossed into the mix.

While the video may elicit some amusement, it also raises serious concerns about the potential risks associated with such behavior. The lavatory is an essential space that should be used exclusively for its intended purpose. Engaging in activities that involve makeshift cooking setups and unconventional serving methods poses a potential threat to flight safety.

This incident highlights the importance of diligent cabin crew members who conduct regular lavatory checks to ensure the safety and well-being of all passengers onboard. Unchecked activities in the lavatory, especially those involving makeshift cooking with electronic devices, can lead to serious in-flight emergencies.

It is crucial for passengers to understand the importance of appropriate behavior while onboard an aircraft. Unsanctioned activities, such as cooking in the lavatory, not only disrupt the flight experience for others but also pose a risk to everyone’s safety.

Let’s hope that this incident serves as a reminder for passengers to adhere to the guidelines and regulations set forth airlines and cabin crew members, ensuring a safe and peaceful travel experience for all.