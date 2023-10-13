SRF News on Whatsapp: Stay Up to Date with the Latest News

If you want to stay informed about the most important news, SRF News offers a convenient solution. They provide a selection of the most important news in the morning and evening on Whatsapp. To access these updates, follow these simple steps:

Open Whatsapp and select “Aktuelles”. Scroll down to “Kanäle” and tap on the plus sign. Select “Kanäle suchen” (search channels). Search for “SRF News” and tap on the plus sign to subscribe.

That’s it! From now on, you will receive the most interesting news directly on your smartphone in the morning (Monday to Friday) and in the evening (every day).

To ensure that you don’t miss any important updates, it is recommended to enable notifications. Simply tap on the bell icon in the top right corner.

If you don’t see the channels feature on your smartphone, it may be because you are using an outdated version of Whatsapp. In that case, you need to update Whatsapp to the latest version, which is available on the App Store or Play Store.

With this new channel function on Whatsapp, SRF News makes it even easier for you to stay up to date with the latest news. Don’t miss out on important information – subscribe to SRF News on Whatsapp today!

Sources: SRF News