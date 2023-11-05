The Changing Landscape of Film Promotions: The Rise of Social Media Influencers

Ask any filmmaker, and they will tell you that quality content is important, but so is film promotions and marketing. In the past, filmmakers relied on traditional methods like wall posters and print and television advertisements to reach audiences. However, with the advent of social media, filmmakers are now exploring new avenues to promote their films.

In the South film industry, particularly in Sandalwood, film promotions have become as important as the making of the movie itself. Producers now have dedicated teams strategizing and planning the promotions. They understand that effective and modest promotion can cost extra money, sometimes even more than the production budget.

Popular vloggers like Vikas Sangam of Vickypedia and Gagan Srinivas of “Dr Bro” are collaborating with Kannada filmmakers to promote their projects. These vloggers have a massive following, and their collaborations with filmmakers create a win-win scenario. The uniqueness and creativity behind these promotional exercises help reach a wider audience and create buzz for the films.

In Kollywood, influencers like Rajasekar play a crucial role in creating awareness about films. They use their platforms to give audiences a heads-up on the mood of the film and compare it to other successful movies. These influencers accelerate the word-of-mouth drive, leading to more viewership and promotion.

In Mollywood, social media influencers have endorsed films like Chaturmukham, starring Manju Warrier. However, the industry faces challenges with some influencers being involved in controversy or targeted negative campaigns. To tackle these issues, film bodies have introduced guidelines that only allow accredited PROs and YouTube channels to do film promotions.

In Tollywood, social media influencers have made a massive impact on average audiences. They use platforms like Twitter and Instagram to convey important information about film events and releases with just a single sentence. These influencers have the power to influence ticket buyers and drive them to the theaters.

Overall, social media influencers have revolutionized the way films are promoted. They have become an integral part of the film industry, helping filmmakers reach wider audiences and create buzz for their projects.

