Are We Overwhelmed the Constant Cycle of Beauty Trends?

It seems like every week there’s a new beauty trend taking over social media. From pumpkin spice makeup to tomato girl aesthetic, the beauty trend cycle just keeps on cycling. While some people love trying out new trends and experimenting with their look, others find it exhausting to keep up with the constant churn of trends.

One of the frustrations for many is the trend of naming colors and looks after food. Whether it’s “blueberry milk nails” or “cinnamon cookie butter hair,” people are starting to feel like it’s getting out of hand. They argue that these names are unnecessary and take away from the simplicity of describing the colors or styles.

However, amidst the overwhelming number of trends, there are arguments for why this constant cycle is actually a good thing. Beauty trends are now more accessible than ever, thanks to social media and the democratizing forces at play. People can easily find tutorials and inspiration on platforms like Pinterest and YouTube, and can easily shop for the products they need to achieve a trend.

These micro-trends are also relatively low-stakes. You don’t have to make drastic changes to your appearance to participate in the trends. A swipe of highlighter or a little deep conditioner is all you need to join in the fun. And despite the frustrations with the food analogies, people are still shopping for products associated with these trends, driving the economy forward.

Overall, while the constant cycle of beauty trends can be overwhelming, it also brings excitement and self-expression to the beauty world. It allows people to try new things and experiment with their look like never before. So, while we may roll our eyes at the latest trend named after a food, there’s no denying that the beauty trend cycle has its merits.

