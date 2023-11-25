Why Marketers Should Embrace TikTok: A Fresh Perspective on the Platform

We’re living in a digital age where entertainment and connection are intertwined. As marketers, it’s crucial for us to understand the platforms where people spend their time, even if it’s not our personal preference. TikTok, the popular short-form video app, has taken the world storm, captivating the attention of millions of users. But why should marketers lean into a platform that might not align with their own tastes?

Firstly, it’s important to recognize that TikTok puts entertainment first, unlike more traditional social media platforms. This unique approach has resulted in a surge of creative content from both amateur users and professional storytellers. While the ease of entry can lead to a wide range of content quality, it’s essential to acknowledge the incredible talent and polished work that emerges on TikTok every day.

The recent TikTok Summit sparked various opinions, with some labeling it as “cultish.” However, it’s worth considering if similar judgments would arise if one found themselves at a Harry Styles concert without ever listening to his music. People find joy in different forms of entertainment, and as marketers, it’s our duty to respect and understand those preferences.

The rise of technology doesn’t always correlate with quality. Take Twitter, for example. Despite its contentious nature, it remains a powerful force for news and opinions. Similarly, media professionals continue to advertise on platforms like the Daily Mail, despite their often left-leaning identities. The popularity of these platforms proves that they serve a purpose in society, regardless of personal biases.

As marketers, we shouldn’t dismiss TikTok just because it doesn’t resonate with us. We should maintain a child-like curiosity and embrace emerging technologies and platforms. Just as Myspace, Facebook, and Instagram were significant parts of our digital experiences, TikTok holds immense potential for connecting with younger audiences. By fully immersing ourselves in new territory, we open doors to innovative marketing strategies and the opportunity to reach a wider demographic.

In conclusion, marketers should not overlook TikTok simply because it may not align with their personal preferences. Instead, they should appreciate the platform’s entertainment value and recognize the diverse communities it has created. By embracing emerging platforms like TikTok, marketers can tap into new and exciting possibilities for reaching audiences and shaping the future of digital marketing.

