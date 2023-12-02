Frequently Asked Questions

New Wave of AI Enthusiasm Hits Capitol Hill

In a surprising turn of events, 73-year-old Congressman Don Beyer of Virginia is making waves in Washington as he pursues a master’s degree in machine learning at George Mason University. While many politicians might opt for more traditional educational paths, Beyer has chosen to dive headfirst into the world of artificial intelligence (AI) and bring his expertise to the forefront of AI policy discussions in Congress.

Beyer’s journey into the world of AI began when he became enamored with the subject and realized that he could enroll in computer science classes at George Mason University. He started with prerequisite courses and is now on track to complete a master’s degree in machine learning. Despite the demands of his political career, Beyer is committed to his studies and makes time for coding homework amidst his legislative responsibilities.

Through his coursework, Beyer has gained a deeper understanding of the inner workings of AI and the potential implications it holds for society. He recognizes the importance of grappling with the unintended consequences of AI and is determined to ensure that the mistakes of the past, particularly in the realm of social media, are not repeated.

As a key member of various House AI working groups, Beyer is instrumental in shaping AI policy. He serves as the vice-chair of both the bipartisan Congressional Artificial Intelligence Caucus and the AI working group of The New Democrat Coalition, a prominent group of centrist Democrats in the House. Beyer is also a leader in the drive to expand access to computational tools necessary for AI development.

While Beyer’s passion and knowledge have earned him praise from colleagues like Congressman Jay Obernolte, there is still much work to be done in Congress when it comes to AI legislation. The spread of AI-generated misinformation and the potential impact on elections is a pressing concern, prompting lawmakers to prioritize the creation of guardrails and regulations for AI-generated content.

Despite the challenges, Beyer remains optimistic that progress can be made. While legislation may not be realistic this year, he hopes that Congress can take action next year, well in advance of the 2024 elections. His dedication to AI education and policy work showcases the growing enthusiasm and recognition of AI’s importance on Capitol Hill.

—

1. What is Don Beyer studying at George Mason University?

Don Beyer, a congressman from Virginia, is pursuing a master’s degree in machine learning at George Mason University.

2. What is Don Beyer’s role in Congress regarding AI policy?

Beyer is actively involved in various AI working groups in Congress. He is the vice-chair of both the bipartisan Congressional Artificial Intelligence Caucus and the AI working group of The New Democrat Coalition.

3. What are the concerns driving the push for AI legislation in Congress?

Lawmakers are particularly concerned about the spread of AI-generated misinformation, which could have significant impacts on elections and public discourse. The need to regulate and establish guardrails for AI-generated content is of utmost importance.

4. Will Congress be able to pass AI legislation this year?

Passing AI legislation this year seems unlikely due to competing priorities and time constraints. However, there is hope that progress can be made in the coming year, well before the 2024 elections.