27 Celebrities Hitting 40 in 2024: An Upcoming Milestone for These Stars

In this article, we take a closer look at some notable celebrities who will be turning 40 in 2024. While age is just a number, it’s always interesting to see how time flies and the milestones that come with it. Let’s dive into the list and discover which familiar faces will be reaching the big 4-0!

1. John Legend – The talented musician and songwriter has captivated audiences with his soulful voice for years. As he approaches 40, we can expect Legend to continue to produce chart-topping hits and leave a lasting impact on the music industry.

2. Gal Gadot – Known for her role as Wonder Woman, Gadot has become a symbol of strength and empowerment. As she enters her forties, we can anticipate her taking on even more iconic roles and inspiring audiences around the world.

3. Chris Pine – Pine has established himself as a versatile actor with roles in blockbuster films and critically acclaimed projects. Approaching 40, we can expect him to continue delivering captivating performances that keep us on the edge of our seats.

4. Emma Stone – With an Academy Award under her belt, Stone has proven her talent and versatility as an actress. As she turns 40, we can anticipate her taking on challenging roles and further solidifying her place in Hollywood.

5. Michael B. Jordan – Jordan’s career has soared in recent years, and he has become one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. As he reaches the age of 40, we can expect him to continue pushing boundaries and captivating audiences with his talent.

While these celebrities may be turning 40 in 2024, it’s clear that their impact on their respective industries is far from over. Age is merely a number, and these stars are only getting started as they embark on new chapters in their lives and careers.