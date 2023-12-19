20 Celebrities Approaching 30 in 2024

Intrigued celebrity birthdays and ages, we couldn’t help but wonder which famous individuals will be turning 30 in 2024. If you’re ready to feel the hands of time, here are 20 celebrities who will be reaching this milestone in the upcoming year.

1. Dakota Fanning: Known for her roles in “War of the Worlds” and “The Twilight Saga,” Dakota Fanning continues to captivate audiences as she approaches 30.

2. Bad Bunny: The Puerto Rican singer and rapper, who has taken the music industry storm with hits like “Safaera” and “Yo Perreo Sola,” will be celebrating his 30th birthday in 2024.

3. Madelaine Petsch: As Cheryl Blossom on the popular TV series “Riverdale,” Madelaine Petsch has gained a massive following. She will be entering her thirties with style.

4. Phoebe Bridgers: This talented singer-songwriter has been making waves in the indie music scene. With her introspective lyrics and haunting melodies, Phoebe Bridgers is set to have an exciting chapter ahead.

5. Jordan Fisher: From his debut on Broadway to his appearances in “Grease Live!” and “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” Jordan Fisher has proven to be a versatile performer. Turning 30 will mark another achievement in his already impressive career.

6. Maluma: Hailed as the “Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy” of reggaeton, Maluma has dominated the charts with hits like “Hawái” and “Felices los 4.” As he turns 30, we can expect more infectious music from this Colombian sensation.

7. Saoirse Ronan: With multiple Academy Award nominations under her belt, Saoirse Ronan has established herself as one of Hollywood’s most talented actresses. As she enters her thirties, her career is bound to flourish even further.

8. Zoey Deutch: Known for her roles in films like “Set It Up” and “Zombieland: Double Tap,” Zoey Deutch has become a rising star in Hollywood. Her upcoming milestone birthday marks a new chapter in her already impressive career.

9. Sam Asghari: As a personal trainer turned model and actor, Sam Asghari has garnered attention for his relationship with Britney Spears and his fitness-focused lifestyle. He will be joining the 30 club in 2024.

10. Jaz Sinclair: Best known for her role as Rosalind Walker in the popular series “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” Jaz Sinclair has proven herself as a talented actress. She will be entering her thirties with a growing list of accomplishments.

11. Nicholas Galitzine: This British actor has made waves with his performances in films like “High Strung” and “The Craft: Legacy.” As he approaches 30, Nicholas Galitzine’s star is on the rise.

12. Moisés Arias: Known for his role as Rico in the hit Disney series “Hannah Montana,” Moisés Arias has transitioned into film and continues to showcase his talents. Turning 30 will mark a significant milestone in his career.

13. Dacre Montgomery: Rising to fame as Billy Hargrove on Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” Dacre Montgomery has captured hearts with his portrayal of the complex character. In 2024, he will embark on a new chapter as he enters his thirties.

14. Margaret Qualley: With standout performances in films like “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and TV shows like “The Leftovers,” Margaret Qualley has proven her acting prowess. As she approaches 30, her talent is sure to shine even brighter.

15. Jake T. Austin: From his role as Max Russo in Disney Channel’s “Wizards of Waverly Place” to his more recent work, Jake T. Austin has grown up before our eyes. Turning 30 will mark a milestone for the talented actor.

16. Nikkie De Jager: Known as NikkieTutorials on YouTube, Nikkie De Jager has amassed a large following for her makeup tutorials and authentic personality. As she enters her thirties, we can anticipate more exciting content from her.

17. Jasmin Savoy Brown: With her role as Evie Murphy in “The Leftovers” and more recently as Rochelle Zimmerman in “Scream: Resurrection,” Jasmin Savoy Brown has made a name for herself. Approaching 30, she has a bright future ahead.

18. Aly Raisman: The former Olympic gymnast turned advocate and entrepreneur, Aly Raisman continues to inspire with her resilience and determination. As she turns 30, her impact on and off the mat will continue to grow.

As these celebrities approach the milestone of 30, they bring with them a wealth of talent and potential for even greater achievements in the years to come. With their already impressive careers, it will be exciting to see what they accomplish as they enter this new chapter of their lives.