Montreal’s Music and Noise Laws Undergo Changes Amidst Venue Concerns

Montreal venues are facing potential existential threats to their businesses due to noise complaints from neighboring residents. In response, the City of Montreal is developing a new nightlife policy to regulate noise in the city. The policy aims to implement the “agent of change” principle, which means that new buildings near commercial establishments will be responsible for adapting to existing noise levels rather than the other way around. The specific framework of the policy is still being finalized, but it is expected to be ready for city council approval in January. The Ville-Marie borough, home to Turbo Haüs, and Plateau-Mont-Royal, where The Diving Bell is located, are the initial target areas for the policy. This development comes as Montreal’s arts and culture scene faces concerns about the future of its venues amid rising rents and new developments.

Meanwhile, the SOCAN Foundation has recently announced the winners of two awards programs. The fourth annual Black Canadian Music Awards recognize rising talents in Canada’s music industry. This year’s winners include Toronto hip-hop artist DVBLM, R&B singers Liza, Savannah Ré, and Myles Castello, as well as genre-hopping artist NAIIM. Each winner receives $10,000 and support from Sirius XM. The Young Canadian Songwriters Awards also announced its winners, including seventeen-year-old Sofia Kay, who co-wrote the single “Sugar Rush Ride” for K-POP group Tomorrow x Together, helping them reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. These awards aim to recognize and support the achievements of Black creators and young songwriters in Canada.