New Season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan Begins Production in New York

Starz has recently announced that the production of the highly anticipated fourth season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan is set to kick off this week in New York. As fans eagerly await the premiere of the third season, which is scheduled for Friday, December 1, Starz wastes no time in renewing its commitment to this gripping family crime drama.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan, created Courtney A. Kemp and starring the talented Omari Hardwick as Ghost and rapper 50 Cent as Kanan Stark, has garnered a dedicated following since its inception. This prequel to the original Power series has taken viewers on an intense journey exploring the early years of some of the franchise’s most beloved characters.

The new season will undoubtedly delve deeper into the complex narratives and captivating performances that have made Power Book III: Raising Kanan a remarkable addition to the Power universe. While specific plot details remain under wraps, fans can expect more of the riveting storytelling and high-stakes drama that have become synonymous with the series.

As the fourth season gears up for production, fans can also catch the third season on Starz. New episodes will be available weekly on Fridays at midnight ET on the Starz app, streaming, and on-demand platforms. For those who prefer the traditional cable experience, episodes will premiere on Starz at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

As anticipation builds for the next installment of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, viewers can look forward to the thrilling continuation of this enthralling crime drama.

FAQ

Q: When does the third season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan premiere?

A: The third season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan is set to premiere on Friday, December 1.

Q: Where can I watch the new episodes of Power Book III: Raising Kanan?

A: New episodes will be available weekly on Fridays at midnight ET on the Starz app, streaming, and on-demand platforms. They will also make their cable debut on Starz at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Q: When does production for the fourth season begin?

A: The production for the fourth season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan is set to begin this week in New York.