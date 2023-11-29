Charlamagne Tha God and Kal Penn to Guest Host on The Daily Show

Comedy Central’s popular talk show, The Daily Show, is set to have two guest hosts in December. Radio host and TV personality Charlamagne Tha God and actor Kal Penn will take turns behind the anchor desk, bringing their unique perspectives to the show.

Charlamagne will kick off the guest hosting spree, taking over the anchor chair the week of December 4. Known for his outspoken and entertaining style, he is expected to bring a refreshing energy to the show. Following Charlamagne, Kal Penn will step in as the guest host for the week of December 11. With his background in acting and politics, Penn is sure to offer thought-provoking discussions and witty commentary.

The Daily Show has been making changes and exploring different hosting options since Trevor Noah stepped down as the permanent host in 2022. The show’s producers have decided to continue with guest hosts until a permanent host is named, which is expected to happen in 2024. This approach allows for a diverse range of voices and perspectives to be showcased on the show.

Fans of The Daily Show can look forward to fresh and engaging episodes in December as Charlamagne Tha God and Kal Penn take the reins. With their dynamic personalities and unique viewpoints, they are sure to provide an entertaining and insightful experience for viewers.

