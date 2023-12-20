Adam Sandler Ventures into New Depths with Upcoming Film “Spaceman”

Adam Sandler is no stranger to surprising audiences with his acting prowess, and he’s set to do it again with his upcoming Netflix film, “Spaceman.” In this sci-fi drama, Sandler takes on the role of Jakub, a lost and haunted astronaut sent to the edge of the galaxy on a mission to collect mysterious ancient dust. However, while he embarks on this cosmic journey, his life back on Earth begins to unravel.

Desperate to patch things up with his wife, Jakub turns to an unexpected source for help—a creature from the beginning of time discovered aboard his spaceship. Directed Johan Renck, known for his work on the acclaimed series “Chernobyl,” “Spaceman” promises to showcase a different side of Adam Sandler.

The film is based on the novel “Spaceman of Bohemia” Jaroslav Kalfař, who originally conceived the story as a short tale about an American astronaut stranded in orbit and facing a divorce. However, it evolved into a narrative about love, time, and space, intertwining elements of Kalfař’s own Czech heritage.

Joining Sandler in the cast is Carey Mulligan, who portrays Jakub’s wife, Kunal Nayyar as technician Peter, Isabella Rossellini as Jakub’s commanding officer, and Paul Dano lending his voice to Hanuš, the ancient creature.

“Spaceman” is set to premiere on Netflix on March 1. The film not only offers a departure from Sandler’s comedic roles but also provides an opportunity for the actor to demonstrate his depth and intelligence on-screen. As Johan Renck noted, Sandler’s performance in “Spaceman” showcases a side of him that many people may not fully appreciate.

Experience the enigmatic universe of “Spaceman” with the intriguing first-look teaser below.