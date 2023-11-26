Is Xavier Worthy Saying Goodbye to Texas Football?

Xavier Worthy, the talented wide receiver from Fresno, California, is wrapping up an impressive junior season with the Texas Longhorns. As he prepares to take the field for his last home game, speculation is mounting about his future in college football.

Worthy’s mother, Nicole, recently shared a cryptic post on Twitter that has fans questioning whether this will be his final appearance in burnt orange and white. Accompanied the hashtag “lasthomegame” and a series of photos with Worthy and his family, the message suggests that an important milestone is being reached.

Standing at an electrifying 6 feet 1 inch and weighing 170 pounds, Worthy has garnered attention throughout the season, consistently appearing in mock NFL drafts as one of the top prospects. With 67 receptions, 883 yards, and four touchdowns under his belt, he has proven to be a consistent and impactful player for the Longhorns.

What sets Worthy apart this year is his increased efficiency as a receiver. In Steve Sarkisian’s offense, he has become more reliable, catching a higher percentage of passes thrown his way. This improvement has not gone unnoticed the coaching staff, with head coach Sarkisian praising Worthy’s growth throughout the season.

Aside from his impressive numbers on offense, Worthy has also demonstrated his value as a punt returner. Leading the Big 12 in punt returns, he has showcased his ability to make game-changing plays on special teams as well.

As Worthy prepares to face off against Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship Game, the question arises: is this the end of his collegiate journey? While no official announcements have been made, his performance on Saturday could potentially impact his decision to enter the NFL Draft or return for another season at Texas.

Fans will be eagerly watching as Worthy takes the field, unsure if they are witnessing his final moments as a Longhorn or if there is still more to come from this talented receiver. Regardless of his future choice, one thing is certain—Xavier Worthy has left an indelible mark on Texas football and will be remembered as one of the program’s greats.

