Former President Donald Trump Declines Testifying in Civil Fraud Trial

Former President Donald Trump has stated that he will not testify in the $250 million civil fraud trial against him and his company. In a social media post, Trump cited the trial as a “complete & total election interference (Biden campaign!) witch hunt” and declared that he had already provided all necessary testimony. Trump’s decision comes as a surprise, as he had initially been scheduled to testify on Monday as one of the final defense witnesses. It was expected that Trump would defend his company’s success and refute claims made New York Attorney General Letitia James regarding the overvaluation of properties and net worth. During his testimony on November 6, Trump attacked James and the judge presiding over the case, Arthur Engoron, calling them a “political hack” and a “very hostile judge.”

Trump’s refusal to testify follows the withdrawal of his son, Eric Trump, from testifying earlier in the trial. The former president supported Eric’s decision, stating that he had already testified perfectly and that repeating his testimony would be a waste of time. Trump echoed this sentiment in his social media post, claiming that he had already testified successfully and conclusively in the “rigged trial.” In response to Trump’s decision, Attorney Chris Kise stated that there was no valid reason for the former president to testify further in the case, as the defense witnesses had already refuted any claims of fraud, defaults, or victims.

The trial, which began on October 2, is entering its final week of testimony. Following Trump’s non-testimony, an accounting expert hired his defense testified that the AG’s case had no merit and that there was no evidence of accounting fraud in the financial statements under scrutiny. Eli Bartov, an accounting professor at New York University, confirmed that valuations are subjective, and different parties may have different definitions of value. Bartov’s testimony marked the conclusion of the defense witnesses in the trial.

The AG’s office is expected to present two rebuttal witnesses before closing arguments on January 11. Judge Engoron has expressed that he will take a few weeks to issue his ruling in the case.