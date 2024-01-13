Post-Holiday Decor: Joanna Gaines’ Creative Solution for Empty Walls

Summary: After the holidays, when the decorations are taken down, it’s common for homes to feel a little empty. However, renowned designer Joanna Gaines has shared a unique idea on Instagram to combat those post-Christmas blues. By simply cutting a branch and placing it in a vase, she adds a beautiful touch to her living room walls. Let’s explore this creative solution and see if it’s something you’d like to try at home.

Joanna Gaines, known for her expertise in home decor and co-hosting the popular show Fixer Upper, often shares her ideas and inspiration on social media. In her recent Instagram post, she chronicled the process of taking down her holiday decorations, including relocating her massive fiddle leaf fig tree to its usual spot in the laundry room.

Feeling a slight pang of sadness after removing all the festive decor, Joanna decided to utilize the empty wall space that remained. Her creative solution? Cut a branch and place it in a vase. The video accompanying her post showed her climbing on the sofa with a power tool to arrange the branch just right.

However, she humorously cautioned against taking it too far screwing the branch directly into the wall, as she had done in the past. Nevertheless, her “naked” walls were transformed with a simple yet elegant touch, breathing life back into her living room post-holidays.

This inventive idea is a cost-effective way to decorate and repurpose natural elements found in your surroundings. By bringing a piece of nature indoors, you can add warmth and charm to any space.

If you’re looking for a unique and low-maintenance solution to beautify your walls after the holiday season, why not take a leaf out of Joanna Gaines’ book? Experiment with different branches, colors, and vases to create a personalized and visually appealing display. So, roll up your sleeves, grab your tools, and let your creativity flourish!